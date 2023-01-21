U.S. President Biden Arrives exits St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth, DE

President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond Catholic Church after attending Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday. 

 KEN CEDENO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday by the Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.