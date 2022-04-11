CONCORD — Advocates for a broad range of causes from gun control to animal rights fondly recalled eight-term State Rep. Katherine Rogers as a fierce-but-respectful advocate for her causes.
Rogers, 67, lost a long battle with cancer Sunday afternoon, passing away in her home, surrounded by her friends and beloved Pug, Romeo.
“Kathi was brilliant, skilled, and tenacious in everything she did, but most of all, she was loyal to her friends who she considered family,” Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said Monday.
Rogers’ cancer had advanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but during that time, she insisted on attending in person many hearings on the House Finance Committee, where she served for several terms.
She had a cadre of legislators, lobbyists and political activists who gave her rides and performed other duties at home for her so Rogers could continue to take part in public life.
"Our hearts are broken. We will keep our promise to continue her fight,” said Buckley, her closest friend of nearly 50 years.
The loss comes a month after House Democrats lost their leader, Hampton Rep. Renny Cushing, 69, who died due to advanced prostate cancer and complications from COVID-19.
In June 2021, former House Majority Leader Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, died after a liver cancer diagnosis.
Gifted campaign operative early in her career
A native of Concord, Rogers became known to Democratic Party activists long before she was ever elected to public office.
She had worked as a staffer on a variety of many statewide political campaigns and was widely viewed as one of an elite group of activists who brought immense value to a candidate.
“New Hampshire is stronger because of Rep. Kathi Rogers. It was an honor to know her and to serve with her,” said State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, a candidate for governor in 2022.
The late U.S. Sen. John Durkin, D-N.H., had often said Rogers’ political advice and tenacity during campaigns was invaluable to him.
Rogers' sense of humor and allegiance to fair play made her popular among many Republican legislators, which helped Rogers achieve legislative successes even when the GOP was the majority party.
“The Senate mourns the passing of Rep. Katherine Rogers," Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said in a statement. "Her dedication to public service was only matched by her brave fight against cancer. She will be missed, but her legacy will surely live on.”
House Democratic Leader David Cote said Rogers was the conscience of his caucus.
“I knew her for 40 years and admired greatly her keen intellect and fearless commitment to the public interest,” Cote said. “This commitment was such that she commanded the respect of all who knew her, irrespective of party affiliation or passing disagreement.”
Rogers served eight terms on the Concord City Council, one term on the Merrimack County Commission and one term as Merrimack County attorney.
At the time of her death, Rogers was chairman of Concord’s legislative delegation.
Later in her career, Rogers became a mentor of many young elected officials and campaign workers.
“Rep. Kathi Rogers was a faithful friend and a loyal Democrat. She always had a great story, a hilarious anecdote and wisdom/advice to share,” said Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester who chairs the House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee.
“Even during her final battle with cancer, Kathi fought for the underdog," Wilhelm said. "A heartbreaking loss for the New Hampshire House and all who loved her.”