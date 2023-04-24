The pool of candidates looking to become the next mayor of Manchester grew to four on Monday, with former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh officially launching his campaign.
Cavanaugh, born and raised in Manchester, said he’s running because he loves his hometown.
"I’ve lived and worked in Manchester my whole life,” Cavanaugh said. “It has been a wonderful place for my wife, Kerri, and I to raise our family. Now, I want to give back to this community that has given us so much. I have so much optimism for the future of Manchester and believe that we can build on the progress we’ve already made. I’m ready to get to work and bring people together to ensure our city continues to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family."
Cavanaugh launched a campaign website Monday, www.KevinForMHT.com, that includes more about his background and what his priorities would be as mayor. Voters can also follow his campaign on Facebook and Twitter.
Mayor Joyce Craig announced earlier this month she will not seek a fourth term.
Three candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, and former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais. Cavanaugh, Trisciani and Stewart are Democrats.
Cavanaugh said each of the candidates brings their own “life experiences” to the race.
“I got out of high school and I went to work in the telephone industry, and spent 32-plus years as a blue-collar worker and representing blue-collar workers,” Cavanaugh said. “I really want to bring that working background to a blue-collar city like Manchester.”
Asked whether a recent proposal -- brought forth by Alderman Pat Long -- to increase the annual salary for mayor of Manchester from $68,000 to $100,00 a year beginning in January 2024 had any impact on his decision to run, Cavanaugh laughed.
“Maybe if it had been for a million dollars,” joked Cavanaugh. “That really wasn’t a part of it. So much of it was really talking to my wife and kids and hearing their thoughts and concerns, because they will be affected by this.”
Cavanaugh said his campaign will focus on fighting to lower the cost of housing, expanding opportunity, protecting workers, and unleashing the full potential of the community.
“It's tough for me, being very proud of Manchester, hearing negative comments,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s a great place. We have issues -- we’re a big city -- but I want to expose all the good things that are happening in Manchester, working together with a coalition of people to tackle our most difficult issues.”
Cavanaugh said a few of the top concerns he hears from residents are homelessness and public safety.
“I think we’ve made some progress in Manchester,” Cavanaugh said. “Mayor Craig has led on issues and I think we can continue to move things forward. I’m really proud of what we’ve done in Manchester, opening up a municipal shelter and hiring a homelessness director -- those are steps a lot of other communities haven’t done. I don’t think I’ve got any magic wand. It’s a difficult issue but we keep on working together. We’re making some strides but we have to keep on going.”
Cavanaugh grew up in Ward 6, attending Green Acres Elementary School and St. Joseph Regional Jr. High School. After graduating from Memorial High School, Kevin entered the workforce when he was 19, working 35 years as a telephone technician, while holding leadership roles in his union.
Cavanaugh said he has always looked for opportunities to give back and serve the families in Manchester.
He has been very active in the community as a youth sports coach -- Little League, Babe Ruth baseball, and high school and middle school football -- and served as the vice president of Manchester North Little League.
Cavanaugh was first elected to represent Ward 1 on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2015, and served in the state Senate from 2017-2023. He ran an unsuccessful attempt to unseat former Mayor Ted Gatsas, a Republican, from the Executive Council in 2022. Gatsas won by almost four percentage points.
Cavanaugh and his wife, Kerri, live in Ward 1 in Manchester, where they raised their three kids, Jack, Ryleigh, and Myles, in Manchester.
Among the highlights over his time on the board, Cavanaugh lists supporting the redevelopment of underutilized city-owned land to allow for the development of 450-plus new mixed-income apartments; supporting housing policies that led to 2,000 new housing units in development, including 500 new affordable units; leading union contract negotiations in 2022 for the city’s 13 public sector unions; and passing city budgets’ that included increases for the police and fire departments.
Voters will decide the Queen City’s next mayor this fall.
The official filing period for the 2023 Manchester municipal election runs from 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10, to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19, with Election Day on Nov. 7.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.