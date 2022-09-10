King Charles is officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch

Britain's King Charles speaks during the Accession Council at St. James's Palace, where he is formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London on Saturday. 

 Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON -- The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, royal officials said on Saturday, as her son Charles was officially proclaimed Britain's new king in a colorful ceremony laden with pageantry and dating back centuries.

The death of the 96-year-monarch has provoked tears, sadness and warm tributes, not just from the queen's own close family and many Britons, but also from around the world -- reflecting her presence on the world stage for 70 years.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died at age 96

Britain's William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Windsor on Saturday.