Britain's King Charles meets with Prime Minster Liz Truss

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first audience Friday at Buckingham Palace in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

 Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON -- Britain's King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute on Friday to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, vowing to serve with "loyalty, respect and love" as she had done for more than seven decades.

In his first address to the nation, Charles thanked the queen for her devotion to her family and to those for whom she was monarch.