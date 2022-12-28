Ukraine's President Zelenskiy delivers his annual speech to lawmakers during a session of the Parliament in Kyiv

MOSCOW -- The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's 10-point peace plan, saying that proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it calls "today's realities" of four Ukrainian regions having joined Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today's realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia. Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful."