Ceremony to declare Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian territories held in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to declare the annexation of the Russian-controlled territories of four Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after holding what Russian authorities called referendums in the occupied areas of Ukraine that were condemned by Kyiv and governments worldwide, in the Georgievsky Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, September 30, 2022. To match Special Report UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-EXTREME Sputnik/Grigory Sysoyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 SPUTNIK

LONDON -- The Kremlin on Wednesday scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war.

President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21 warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was "nuclear blackmail" from major Western powers.