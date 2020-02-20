MANCHESTER - Mayor Joyce Craig announced Thursday that Lauren Smith will take over as her new chief of staff. Smith has served as Craig’s policy and strategic outreach director since 2018.
Last week that Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg announced he would open a campaign office in Concord, with former Craig chief of staff Ryan Mahoney serving as state director for his campaign. Mahoney’s last day at City Hall is Friday, Feb. 21.
“I’m thrilled to have Lauren expand her role in our office as chief of staff,” said Craig in a statement. “Over the last two years, Lauren has guided policy decisions, developed partnerships and worked to make Manchester City Hall more open and transparent. I look forward to her thoughtfulness and insight in making Manchester a better place for all residents.”
As chief of Staff, Smith will direct all operations in the mayor’s office. Prior to joining Mayor Craig’s team, Smith served as the communications director for SEA/SEIU Local 1984, managing communications to over 12,000 public and private-sector workers across New Hampshire. She also worked for communications agencies in Portsmouth and Minneapolis, Minn.
“I’m honored to expand my role in Mayor Craig’s office as her chief of staff,” said Smith in a statement. “In her time leading the city of Manchester, Mayor Craig has worked to build upon past successes, acknowledged challenges, and worked with people from across the community to enact policies that help lift up Queen City residents. In my new role, I am excited to continue to work with Mayor Craig to keep Manchester moving forward.”