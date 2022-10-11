A view of graves, which Ukrainian officials say, is a civilian mass grave, in the newly recaptured town of Lyman

A view of graves, which Ukrainian officials say, is a civilian mass grave, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the newly recaptured town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday.

 ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS

LONDON/WASHINGTON -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks with the West on the war in Ukraine, a claim Washington dismissed as "posturing" because Russia has continued to strike Ukrainian cities.

In an interview on state television, Lavrov said Russia was willing to engage with the United States or with Turkey on ways to end the war, now in its eight month, but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.