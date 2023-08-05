Protestors

Tom Mannion, left, and Curt Howland protest police violence and the practice of qualified immunity for officers in front of the Manchester Police Department on Saturday.

MANCHESTER — Outside Manchester Police headquarters on Saturday, six members or sympathizers of the New Hampshire Libertarian Party gathered to protest what they call police violence, and the practice of qualified immunity for officers, with offers to buy back police firearms for a $25 gift card — plus free doughnuts.

One took still photographs. Two, with a microphone and a video camera, came to film a documentary about Ben Weir, a member of the party’s executive committee, who organized the event to buy back police pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles used in the line of duty, which the protesters said sometimes endanger the public.