MANCHESTER — Outside Manchester Police headquarters on Saturday, six members or sympathizers of the New Hampshire Libertarian Party gathered to protest what they call police violence, and the practice of qualified immunity for officers, with offers to buy back police firearms for a $25 gift card — plus free doughnuts.
One took still photographs. Two, with a microphone and a video camera, came to film a documentary about Ben Weir, a member of the party’s executive committee, who organized the event to buy back police pistols, revolvers, shotguns and rifles used in the line of duty, which the protesters said sometimes endanger the public.
No law enforcement officers came out of the building to take up their offer. Three passing cars honked between 2:15 and roughly 3 p.m. The libertarians’ signs read, “End Qualified Immunity,” “Save the Dogs,” and “Google Police 40%,’’ the latter which refers to an estimated percentage of officers who suffer from PTSD or mental illness.
Thirty is the number of New Hampshire dogs that have been killed purposely or accidentally by police on the job, according to the libertarians.
They were offering a lifetime membership in the N.H. Libertarian Party to any officer who surrendered his badge.
There were no takers.
“I believe the state and federal government has a monopoly on violence. They instigate more than they prevent,” Weir said. “Taxpayers are paying (for their guns), so taxpayers should be able to buy them back.
“I could use some more guns. You can never have enough guns.”
He believes an armed citizenry is a safer citizenry.
Tom Mannion, a state representative from Pelham, came primarily to protest the legal doctrine of qualified immunity, which can exempt law enforcement officers from punishment for undue violence in the line of duty, he said.
“Everybody should be held to the same set of rules, especially if there’s property damage or loss of life,’’ said Mannion.
Curt Howland of Manchester wore a pistol tucked into the belt of his shorts.
“I think police should be allowed to carry guns. What police get is sovereign immunity,” he said. “They can do things for which I would be imprisoned and they get to walk away.”
The trio came to protest what they describe as police brutality.
“Just because it’s not happening here doesn’t mean it’s not going to,” said Mannion, whose t-shirt read, “Save the Dogs. Abolish the ATF.”
They believe publicly funded police departments should be replaced by private police forces paid for by voluntary contributions from the community.
Howland, who said he carries a firearm openly wherever he goes, said he supports shifting to ‘peace officers.’
“A law enforcement officer is a tyrant,” he said. “A peace officer responds when someone gets violent. I object to law enforcement.”