Liz Truss announced as next UK PM following Conservative membership ballot, in London

Liz Truss speaks at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre after being announced as the new Conservative party leader and next British Prime Minister, in London, Britain September 5, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

LONDON -- Liz Truss will become Britain's next prime minister after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative Party on Monday, vowing to press ahead with promised tax cuts and action to tackle a deepening energy and cost of living crisis.

After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister and the favorite to win, beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399.