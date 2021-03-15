WARREN -- Even though his warrant article to return the Baker River to its original Abenaki name failed at town meeting, Selectman Charlie Chandler said it “did exactly what I wanted it to do -- it got people thinking” and talking about the town’s history.
Chandler's non-binding article to change “the name of the Baker River in Warren to the Asquamchumauke River” drew an equal number of yes and no votes on Saturday, meaning it failed.
The stream that flows off the south side of Mount Moosilauke and then through Warren, Wentworth, and Rumney before joining the Pemigewasset River in Plymouth was named for a Lt. Thomas Baker.
A state historic marker on Route 25 in Rumney explains that the river was originally known as Asquamchumauke -- which Wikipedia, citing John C. Huden’s 1962 book “Indian Place Names of New England,” said meant "salmon spawning place” in Abenaki.
It was renamed for Baker, “whose company of 34 scouts from Northampton, Mass. passed down this valley in 1712.” The sign adds that “A few miles south (in Plymouth) his men destroyed a Pemigewasset Indian village. Massachusetts rewarded the expedition with a scalp bounty of £40 and made Baker a captain.”
Chandler said he has nothing against Baker.
“I think something might grow out of this," he said Sunday. "There was substantial talk of creating a historical sign to acknowledge Asquamchumauke with the river and 11,000 years of the Abenaki being there. That would be marvelous.”
Saturday’s Town Meeting was Chandler’s last as a selectman. He recently announced his retirement but will serve on until replaced. He just completed the first year of his third three-year term as a Warren selectman.
“I ran for reelection last year before I found out my wife, Nancy, was terminally ill and I’ve had a very difficult year and I just simply no longer have the enthusiasm the job requires,” Chandler said of his wife of 49 years.
Nancy Chandler died last May at home with her husband and their four children by her side.
The Warren 2020 Town Report, which was co-dedicated to her, noted that “Nancy loved Warren and Warren loved her in return.”
“She took care of our children as the school nurse; served on the School Board, and was a Library Trustee, as well as a Supervisor of the Checklist. She created the Town Seal that is on this Town Report, painted many of the Town signs and served as a certified transfer station attendant,” among other civic accomplishments, the report said.
Residents showed their appreciation for Mrs. Chandler at Saturday's meeting as well.
“There was a very nice moment of silence for Nancy at the end of the meeting, which moved me greatly,” said Chandler. “She just loved it here and I always felt whatever I was doing was on her coattails.”