Six weeks before a typical fall primary, a handful of Durham voters would have requested absentee ballots, most of them overseas, said Town Clerk and Tax Collector Lorrie Pitt.
But in this far-from-typical election year, almost 400 voters have asked for them, a little more than six weeks before this September’s primary election.
“We’re definitely anticipating a huge, much bigger turnout than in the past of absentee voters due to COVID,” Pitt said.
City and town clerks across the state report more requests for absentee ballots after the state added fear about COVID-19 as an acceptable reason to request an absentee ballot.
Under the new law, voters may request ballots for the Sept. 8 primary election and Nov. 3 general election with one form.
Election officials think as many as half of New Hampshire voters could cast absentee votes this fall.
Voters can download forms to request an absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.nh.gov/elecforms2.aspx and return the forms to their town or city clerk by mail, fax or in person. They also may fill out the forms at town hall or city hall.
Absentee ballots will be mailed to those who request them.
Crystal Paradis, a Somersworth city councilor, plans to be in town on Election Day this year, unencumbered by religious observances, work or caretaking obligations — the usual reasons a New Hampshire voter may cast an absentee ballot.
Nonetheless, she will be among those voting absentee.
“It seemed to me voting absentee was the safest way for me to vote,” for her own safety and for the safety of election workers, who tend to be older, Paradis said. “The more we can reduce the number of people who go in person, the safer our election workers will be.”
Goffstown Town Clerk Cathy Ball said so far, demand for absentee ballots has been highest among those concerned about their own health.
“We are having a lot of people call on the phone who are homebound or don’t feel safe coming out at this point in time,” Ball said.
Goffstown, home to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, one of the largest in the state, has had the most COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire this month, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Ball said she hopes voters who want absentee ballots will request them soon, so clerks have time to process requests and mail ballots.
Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand said more than 700 voters have asked for absentee ballots for the Sept. 8 primary. In the September 2016 primary, 834 people voted absentee, he said.
“The expectation across the state is that 50% of voters will probably look at voting absentee,” Normand said.
In Manchester, that could mean a mountain of absentee ballots.
“You’re talking 25,000 absentee ballots for the general election, versus the 4,000 that we usually do,” he said.
Election workers also will have to process thousands of the same-day voter registrations typical in a presidential election. Normand is concerned about finding people to process all those ballots. He is inviting any Manchester resident interested in working on Election Day to call the city clerk’s office.
“We’re worried we’re not going to have enough people to work come fall,” Normand said.
Goffstown bought an extra machine before the February presidential primary, which attracted a record number of voters, Ball said. She plans to put the machine to work this fall processing absentee ballots.
Voters who have requested absentee ballots can track the status on the Secretary of State’s website. Ball said if a ballot has not come in the mail by late August, voters may request another one from their town or city clerk.
Only one ballot per voter will be counted, of course. When the ballot envelopes are opened, local election officials will cross a voter’s name off the checklist, just like they do for in-person voting.
Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan said a new law provides some help for local election officials scrambling to process ballots.
On the Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday before Election Day, they can start some “pre-processing” of absentee ballots — opening the outer envelopes, and highlighting the names of absentee voters on the checklist to make them easier to find on Election Day, when the ballots will be opened and counted.
Voters have until 5 p.m. on the day before the election to ask for an absentee ballot — 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 for the primary election, and 5 p.m. Nov. 2 for the general election.
But if a voter does wait that long to request an absentee ballot, Scanlan suggested going in person to the town or city clerk’s office to turn in the request form and collect a ballot.