CONCORD -- A Superior Court judge on Monday appointed a former selectman to serve as selectman on a short-term basis and keep the town operating after two selectmen abruptly quit last week.
During a video court hearing, former selectman and long-time firefighter Christopher Frey said he will stay out of town politics and stick to a "caretaker" role urged by Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman.
Frey said he has no intention of seeking a seat on the board.
"I'm retired, and I'm enjoying it," Frey said.
Last week, town officials filed an emergency request to have a judge appoint a replacement after selectmen Jason Allen and Michael James resigned.
James blamed the remaining selectman -- Marlene Freyler -- for creating strife and division among the board.
Freyler attended the court hearing remotely but said nothing. Officially, she has signed the petition in Merrimack County Superior Court looking to fill the seat.
The lawyer representing the town, Matthew Decker, said Frey will stay on until Town Meeting, when voters will elect a new selectman. The new selectman and Freyler will choose a third selectman.
Decker cautioned that the town moderator has not determined when the town meeting will be held. If it is put off until May, Freyler and Frey may appoint a third selectman to share the work load, he said.
Bradford is a town of about 1,700 in western Merrimack County. Last year, the town rocketed into the national spotlight when the FBI arrested socialite Ghislaine Maxwell at her Bradford home in connection with the sexual abuse of young girls by financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Schulman stressed that he wanted the temporary selectman to be a civic-minded person and fill a caretaker role.
“I just want to make sure I’m not appointing a person who may be a second vote and they may steamroll over everything,” he said.
According to papers filed by Freyler, Frey is a lifelong resident who served as selectman from 1999-2001. He has been on the town budget committee for 14 years.
He founded the town rescue squad and was a volunteer firefighter for 50 years. He also worked for the town's highway department and led the 2000 renovation of the town's community center.