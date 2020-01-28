NASHUA -- Following a seven-month investigation, the Nashua Police Department has found no criminal wrongdoing by the city’s assessing department, and officially closed its case earlier this month.
“We did not find anything criminal,” Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department said on Tuesday.
A three-page intradepartmental communication highlights the details of the police investigation, which was prompted after Laurie Ortolano reported concerns of allegations of mileage fraud, theft of wages and possible bribery involving city employees.
Carignan said Mayor Jim Donchess encouraged the police department to investigate the allegations.
“Obviously we try to maintain an independent view of this,” said Carignan, adding police were mindful of how they interviewed employees while also respecting their rights.
According to the intradepartmental communication memo, Detective Frank Lombardi and Detective Sgt. Robert Macleod were assigned to investigate Ortolano’s concerns, and dozens of people were interviewed, including assessing employees, former assessing workers, property owners and members of the state Department of Revenue Administration (DRA).
Although Ortolano alleged that Greg Turgiss, a city assessor, was possibly filing fraudulent mileage reports, police said in the memo that Turgiss had “not over reported any of his mileage and actually under recorded the mileage on some days."
Ortolano also had claimed that Turgiss was driving around the city aimlessly and sleeping in his car during work hours, which was discovered when she hired a private investigator last year to follow his activity.
“As a salaried employee, Turgiss is entitled to his salary regardless of the actual hours he works, as long as he works at some point during a pay period,” police stated in their intradepartmental communication, adding Turgiss’ supervisors said it appeared that Turgiss was completing the work that was required and expected of him.
In addition, police said the property cards of select city properties that Ortolano suspected as being involved in bribery or favoritism were reviewed, and “no issues with the data on the cards was discovered,” states the memo.
“Based on all the information gathered during the course of this investigation, there is insufficient probable cause to believe any criminal offenses occurred involving the Nashua Assessing Department stemming from the concerns raised by resident Laurie Ortolano,” says the document written by Lt. Daniel Mederos and provided to Capt. Kerry Baxter.
Carignan said Tuesday that additional details about the case are being prepared for the public, but some portions of the document will be redacted, which will take time; the investigation was officially closed on Jan. 8.
“They came up with a conclusion, but we don’t really know what data they used to arrive at that conclusion,” Ortolano said in response to the police department’s findings. “There are people who will say it was a waste of money for a citizen to bring this forward, but we, a group of people, took the issue to the Attorney General’s office and they recommended and pushed us to take it to the police.”
While police found no criminal activity, Ortolano said that does not clear the assessing department of possible civil violations or employee violations through the DRA or its Assessing Standards Board.
“I just don’t know what they looked at, so it is hard to comment in detail because none of the detailed data is available -- it is just a broad sweeping conclusion,” she said of the police investigation. “... I never like seeing an investigation done by a police department that is required to investigate its own city. I am really concerned it is not impartial.”
Last year, an internal management audit on the assessing department revealed ineffective management, a lack of internal policies, disparate software and more. Since then, the city’s former chief assessor position, held by Jon Duhamal, was eliminated. In addition, the mayor’s chief of staff, Kimberly Kleiner, was hired as the administrative services director to oversee the division. The search is still on for a new chief assessor.