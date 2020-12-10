Following more than a year of scrutiny and significant efforts to improve assessing procedures in Nashua, the city has hired a new chief assessor.
With four decades of experience in the assessing field, Richard Vincent is taking the helm of the city’s assessing department. Vincent was the former chief assessor in Lebanon and Rochester, and previously operated his own contracted assessing services company.
“There was a lot of work that has been done improving our systems, looking at procedures and looking at staffing levels,” said Kim Kleiner, director of administrative services, adding now is the ideal time to hire someone with a vast array of experience and an expert in real estate appraisal, real estate assessing and residential construction.
Vincent is a member of the New Hampshire Association of Assessing Officials, and previously served as president in 2012, according to a news release. He has also served as a representative on the Assessing Standards Board in New Hampshire and previously served on the Chapters and Affiliates Committee of the International Association of Assessing Officials.
“We are pleased Mr. Vincent has decided to join the city in this important role and believe his strong knowledge of assessing standards and best practices will continue to move the department forward,” Kleiner said in a statement.
“Mr. Vincent’s accomplishments have demonstrated a strong work ethic, combined with ethical standards that include fair treatment of coworkers, state and local officials, taxpayers and the general public. Vincent will start as chief assessor later this month, and will work closely with Vision Government Solutions on the city’s full measure and list revaluation process."
Laurie Ortolano, a Nashua resident who first voiced concerns about discrepancies within the assessing department last year, said earlier that she submitted a total of seven complaints against Nashua assessors to the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration as part of a request for commissioner review and determination alleging misconduct against DRA-certified assessing personnel.
Gregg Turgiss, who was Nashua’s only assessor with supervisory status, received a sanction from the DRA’s Assessing Standards Board earlier this year that resulted in a loss of his supervisory certification for one year.
Last April, the New Hampshire Association of Assessing Officials reprimanded a Nashua city assessor and the city’s former chief assessor for separate ethical violations. Those findings by the NHAAO followed an extensive investigation into mishandlings by the Nashua Assessing Division.
Kleiner said the city’s assessing department has been working diligently to improve its work, software and procedures.
The newly hired chief assessor has “a lot of resources in his toolbelt and can really mentor some of our staff,” said Kleiner, adding his 40 years of experience will be a true asset to the assessing division.
Rex Norman, an assessing supervisor consultant, was previously hired by the city while the search for a chief assessor continued. Kleiner said Thursday that she is hopeful Norman will stay on until January to assist Vincent with the transition.