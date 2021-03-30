After numerous delays and two different buyers, a 27-acre parcel owned by the city of Nashua is set to be sold for more than $3.65 million.
The city has entered into a purchase-and-sale agreement with Burke Street Nashua, LLC, and a closing date has been set for April 22. A previous purchase-and-sale agreement with a different entity, Loyal Holdings LLC, never came to fruition at the end of 2019.
Burke Street Nashua LLC is managed by John R. Allard, chairman and CEO of Granite State Manufacturing. The address for Burke Street Nashua LLC is listed as 124 Joliette St. in Manchester, home of Granite State Manufacturing -- a contract manufacturer of specialized equipment for defense, aerospace, medical and other markets.
Allard did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Tuesday.
“I don’t know what the intention is, but … the city is eager to work with John as he plots the next steps for 141-143 Burke St.,” Tim Cummings, economic development director, said Tuesday.
Cummings told the Board of Public Works last week that the new prospective buyer is “looking to use the space as a warehouse or a warehouse-type use.”
The sale of the Burke Street property was expected to take place by the end of 2019, but the deal fell through. Funding from the sale of the city-owned property is necessary to move forward with the construction of a new $10 million public works facility on property next to the city landfill -- a project that was originally expected to be built on the Burke Street parcel.
Mayor Jim Donchess explained that a $6 million bond was previously approved by aldermen for the new public works facility. The bond, coupled with the proceeds from the sale of the Burke Street property and $200,000 in escrow funds, will help to pay for the construction of the public works project, said Donchess.
If the project costs more than the $10 million estimate, he said it would either need to be scaled back to conform with the authorized expenditure, or aldermen would have to hold a public hearing to authorize additional funds.
“Building costs have gone up,” said Frank Teas, commissioner of the Board of Public Works, stressing he does not want to overpay for the project.
The property at 141-143 Burke St. was purchased by the city in 2015 for $4.2 million. At the time, the site was eyed as the future home of the entire public works department.
City officials instead decided to move forward with a new public works facility on property next to the city landfill, but that project has been stalled because of a delay in selling the Burke Street site. Before placing the Burke Street plot on the market, the city opted to retain a 2.5-acre lot that will be reserved for the potential expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
“Essentially, things are still on track and trending in a positive direction,” Cummings said of the upcoming closing. Although the closing date has been scheduled for April 22, he acknowledged that it could be delayed by a month or two as Burke Street Nashua LLC studies the property further, specifically its turning radius for 18-wheeler trucks.
The city has already obtained a $100,000 deposit, which is now in escrow for the acquisition, as well as a nonrefundable $25,000 payment from the buyer. The buyers have also agreed to pay the city an additional $10,000 every month the closing is extended, which has occurred at least twice.
In total, the city has already been paid about $155,000 from the prospective buyer, according to Cummings.
The property on Burke Street was formerly occupied by Monster Storage and GL&V, and abuts Nashua's wastewater treatment plant.