LITTLETON – An after-the-fact hearing Monday on the Board of Selectmen’s hiring of Jim Gleason as the next town manager allowed for airing of grievances, but ended with the selectmen supporting their controversial pick.
Gleason, of Winter Park, Fla., has signed a conditional contract with the town to succeed Andrew Dorsett, who left to become the Grafton County administrator, on April 12. Details of Gleason's contract have yet to be worked out.
Critics contend that based upon even a cursory Internet search, Gleason, who most recently served as city manager in Mascotte, Fla., for more than nine years and cumulatively has three decades in municipal government, raises huge and immediate red flags.
A petition presented to the selectmen by resident and business owner Chris Sweeney, which got more than 500 signatures, called upon the selectmen to rescind their hiring of Gleason, whom he claims has a history of questionable, unprofessional behavior.
Sweeney said during the hour-long hearing held in the Littleton Opera House that Gleason, based on what he has posted on social media since being chosen as Littleton town manager, has continued to display poor judgment.
Nonetheless, at the end of the hearing, Selectman Roger Emerson, in reply to a resident who asked him if he was “proud” of hiring Gleason, said, “I’m standing by my decision.”
Emerson added that he personally had done enough research about Gleason to make him confident that Gleason will “do a good job…if you let him.”
Carrie Gendreau, the chair of the selectmen, answered “Yes, I am” (proud) of hiring Gleason, which had been by a unanimous, 3-0 vote of the board.
As of Monday, that board was looking for a third member, she said, with the resignation of Chad Stearns.
Gendreau defended the selectmen’s process of hiring Gleason, whom she noted was one of 14 candidates that were vetted by a committee appointed by the selectmen.
When asked by several people, including Jim Alden, a Franconia resident and owner of the Chutter’s candy store on Main Street, to identify the committee members, Gendreau refused, saying that information was confidential.
Later, she said the committee members had signed non-disclosure agreements that prohibited them from speaking about the candidates for town manager.
“Saying it’s confidential does not make it confidential,” Alden shot back, asking, “what is the legal pretext” and whether the committee was “aware of all this” in regards to Gleason’s background.
As he earlier demonstrated to the selectboard via an oversized photo that Sweeney held, that background included an Orlando Sentinel article about the Aug. 19, 2020, Mascotte City Council meeting at which Gleason’s contract was not renewed.
A deliberately blurred photo in the article shows a man identified as Gleason with his hand extended toward the council.
Gleason has said that after the meeting, he shot his former employers an obscene gesture and also bad-mouthed a council member. Hours later, Gleason was arrested on charges of battery on a city official and disorderly conduct, but the charges were dropped and he is seeking to expunge them.
Gendreau said she and the selectmen knew all about Gleason before they interviewed him and that Gleason himself voluntarily brought up his past actions.