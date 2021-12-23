Long-serving Manchester Alderman and State Rep. Barbara Shaw died late Wednesday night after complications from a planned surgery. She was 79.
Shaw had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat representing Hillsborough County.
Before entering politics, she was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
Mayor Joyce Craig said Shaw "positively impacted the lives of countless Manchester residents."
"She was a strong independent thinker and always accessible. She understood what was best for her constituents -- and always fought for them. Her kindness, dedication, and genuine love for Manchester were apparent in everything she did," Craig said.
Manchester Sen. Donna Soucy said, “As an educator, a state representative, and as the longest serving female Alderman in Manchester, Representative Shaw embodied the very definition of what it means to be a public servant. Her decades of dedication to the state of New Hampshire will not be forgotten.”
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro said Shaw “worked hard her entire life to try and help the good people of New Hampshire."
"Her legacy lives on through her years of service to the city of Manchester, through every student who passed through her door, and through her dedication to the Granite State,” D'Allesandro said.
In a November interview for a story following the election of several women to the board of aldermen, Shaw said:
"It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, you’re fighting for a cause. It doesn’t matter what you are. What matters is your honesty, your integrity, and your loyalty to your constituents. That’s the card that I always play.”
In her biography on the New Hampshire House of Representatives website, under "miscellaneous information," she wrote: "Living life to the fullest."