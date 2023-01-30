Alderman Sebastian Sharonov has informed city officials and his colleagues on the board he is resigning his Ward 6 seat, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine has put on him physically and emotionally.
Sharonov’s resignation takes effect immediately, according to a letter sent Monday to City Clerk Matt Normand and fellow aldermen.
In his letter, Sharonov writes he is proud to have made a “positive impact on the lives of so many of my constituents.”
“Unfortunately, the number of events that occurred in 2022, specifically and to the biggest extent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine — as you know, my family being Ukrainian — put enormous pressure on me both emotionally and physically, which started affecting my ability to perform my duties as an Alderman to the best level,” writes Sharonov. “Ward 6 citizens deserve outstanding representation at the City Hall, and it is imperative that I step down at this time and let someone else be a loud voice for their interests.”
Sharonov grew up in Bila Tserkva, located roughly 50 miles south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. He graduated from high school in 2009, then completed three years of undergraduate studies at National Aviation University in Kyiv before emigrating in 2012, becoming a U.S. citizen in 2015.
His parents and brother were living in Bila Tserkva, in February, 2022, when Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in an attempt to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.
Reached by phone Monday, Sharonov declined further comment on his decision to resign.
According to the City Charter, it is up to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to decide how they want to proceed with filling an aldermanic vacancy — either holding a special election, or holding the vacancy over until the next regularly-scheduled municipal election, currently slated to take place in November 2023.
Recent history contains examples of both options. The board held the vacancy until the next election in 2009 when Alderman Kelleigh Murphy resigned her seat after moving to Bedford, and in 2001 when Ward 5 Alderman James Clancy died while in office.
A special election was held in 2017 for the Ward 6 seat — which former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau won — after Alderman Nick Pappas resigned when he and his family sold their home and moved.
Sharonov won the seat in a May 2021 special election following Moreau’s resignation. He defeated challenger Scott Britton, 503 to 489. The 992 votes in the special election represented a significant bump in turnout from the Ward 6 Alderman special primary election held March 2, 2021, when just 216 ballots were cast.
Sharonov was reelected to the seat on Nov. 2021, defeating challenger Daniel Wisniewski 1,064 votes to 705 votes.
The matter is expected to appear on the agenda for the Feb. 7 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.