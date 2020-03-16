Once restaurant restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted, bars in Nashua could be open until 2 a.m. after an aldermanic panel supported a proposal to extend last call in the Gate City.
Gov. Chris Sununu has ordered that starting Tuesday restaurants and bars are limited to food sales through takeout, drive-through and delivery only through April 7.
If approved by the full Board of Aldermen, Nashua would be the second community in the state to allow their drinking establishments to extend the hours they serve alcohol.
Currently, Nashua’s last call takes place at 1 a.m., however the state Legislature approved a bill a few years ago enabling New Hampshire communities to serve alcoholic drinks until 2 a.m. -- if the communities support the extension.
Currently, there are some Nashua residents who opt to travel into Massachusetts for a night out because some establishments there are open until 2 a.m., explained Alderman Ben Clemons.
“We can lose business at some point because of that,” he recently told the aldermanic personnel and administrative affairs committee. Nashua would have an economic advantage if some of its bars or restaurants were able to serve alcohol for an additional hour, including its two casinos, said Clemons.
Police Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department said he is not voicing support or opposition to the proposal, but did tell city officials that his department is prepared to handle the change if last call is extended.
“They feel that they can handle the additional workload without taxing our resources,” Carignan said of the captains, supervisors and patrol officers who work third-shift in Nashua.
Carignan said he has spoken with a representative from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission about the proposed change, and they are willing to support the city by speaking with bars about any added responsibilities associated with a 2 a.m. last call.
The chief also suggested that if the change is adopted, establishments that opt to stay open until 2 a.m. provide some type of educational component to customers about safe driving, specifically contact information for cabs, Uber or Lyft, to encourage people to find safe, alternate ways home if they have consumed too much alcohol to drive.
“I am a little conflicted on this one,” said Alderwoman Shoshanna Kelly.
While she understands how the change could bring some extra revenue into the hands of local businesses, she is worried that people might be drinking in other communities such as Manchester and then driving into Nashua to have one more hour of drinking.
“It makes us the destination for the last call,” she said.
Clemons said there are already responsible business owners in Nashua who are doing the right thing, and will continue to serve appropriately with an extended last call.
Alderman Richard Dowd said he supports the proposal, mostly because the police department believes it will be manageable.
“I don’t think that it is going to be a big thing,” said Dowd, adding it would be unlikely that patrons in Manchester drive down to Nashua at 1 a.m. If anything, they will head to Nashua earlier in the night because they know they will be able to stay longer here, he said.
The committee voted in support of the proposal, which will still need to be reviewed by the full Board of Aldermen.