Manchester public works officials are slated to present a plan this week addressing concerns from residents involving ticketing and towing policies during snow emergencies.
The plan comes on the heels of recent discussions by members of the aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic.
City Public Works Deputy Director Tim Clougherty in a memo tells aldermen that his department is recommending increased enforcement by police and members of the parking division, additional communications, and increased availability of surface lot parking during snow emergencies.
According to public works officials, a decision is made whether to issue snow emergencies between noon and 3 p.m. on days when significant snowfall is expected overnight.
Once declared, the snow emergency triggers an overnight parking ban on city roads to allow more room for plow trucks to clear the streets.
Manchester Police Capt. Chris Goodnow told aldermen earlier this month his department has only four officers and a limited number of tow trucks to ticket and tow vehicles who violate the parking ban.
Goodnow said he estimates between 130 to 160 of approximately 500 cars that need to be moved on average during a snow emergency are towed. During a Feb. 5 snowstorm, the city towed 141 cars and issued 23 tickets, Goodnow said. During a Jan. 29 storm, 158 cars were towed.
In a memo to Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, members of the city’s traffic unit recommend seven officers and the supervisor working a snow emergency be paid at their overtime rate. If a reserve police officer elects to work a storm event, they would remain at the detail rate.
“The police detail rate and supervisor detail rate is often less than the mandated police officers overtime rate, preventing officers from choosing to work this event and creating the forcing of police officers,” the memo says. “We believe this will give more of an incentive for a police officer to choose to work these extra hours over their 40-hour work week when paid as emergency overtime dictates.”
The memo says it would be beneficial for the city to hire an additional four police officers for a minimum three-hour time frame, for the sole purpose of issuing “Snow Emergency” parking tickets.
“Currently the DPW and the MPD can only target certain areas that are identified as problematic areas which leaves most of the city left untouched by enforcement efforts,” the memo says. “These untouched areas are still regularly traveled roads and require snow removal. This creates more work for the DPW after the ‘Snow Emergency’ ends, which still require significant cleanup.”
Hiring the four officers could also generate extra revenue. Officials point out that if each officer issues 10 tickets per hour at $75 each, even at the most senior officer’s overtime rate an estimated $7,597.44 in additional revenue would be generated in addition to ‘snow emergency’ tows.
The Traffic Unit also suggests hiring one officer during snow emergencies for three hours to issue parking tickets for noncompliance with the city’s odd/even parking ban.
During the winter, parking is permitted on only one side of city streets between 1 and 6 a.m.
Police stress these estimates involve the “most conservative” calculation, as the overtime will be available to all sworn police officers at different pay grades.
“We do not believe the ticket issuing portion of these events should be “forced” on any officers,” the memo says. “The additional revenue will also assist in paying for the overtime rate change and the overall cost of the operation.”
Public works officials report the department uses posters in English and Spanish, press releases and alerts sent out using the city’s Nixle app — as well as flashing lights at every traffic light in Manchester — to communicate to residents when a snow emergency is issued.
Several aldermen have said some residents, especially newer ones, may not be getting the message and remain aware of the parking ban, which could contribute to the number of cars left on the streets during storms.
According to statistics provided by the public works department, a Nixle alert notice sent ahead of the Feb. 4 snow emergency reached about 2,279 residents via text message and email notifications. An Advisory Nixle notice for the same storm sent to people signed up to receive advisories from the city reached 9,332 residents via text message and email notification, in addition to another 2,279 reached via the Highway Nixle notification system.
When a snow emergency was declared Friday, the city unveiled a fourth location where residents can park their cars overnight. Gill Stadium Parking Lot, located at the intersection of Valley and Beech streets, south of the JFK Coliseum was available from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday. The other three sites are Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine St.; Pearl Street Parking Lot off Orange St, between Elm and Chestnut streets; and behind West Side Arena, located at 2 Electric St.
The aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic is scheduled to review the plan Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.