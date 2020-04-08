The former Buckmeadow golf course in Amherst has been acquired by the town of Amherst, and could soon be converted into playing fields.
Officials closed on the 40-acre property off Route 101A last week, purchasing the large parcel for $575,000.
“I think it is exciting, The project is unusual in that it is using recreation and conservation resources, and the collaboration between the two groups and the community has helped to make this come together,” Peter Lyon, chairman of the Amherst Board of Selectmen, said on Wednesday.
The former owners, M E Young, Inc., were asking $680,000 for the property, which is assessed at $997,700. The town offered $575,000 in December, which was initially rejected, however the offer was reconsidered and accepted this past January.
The land was purchased for the town, with the Amherst Conservation Commission contributing $375,000 in conservation funds for the project, as well as a $200,000 contribution from the Amherst Recreation Department from user fees, meaning there was no tax implication associated with the purchase of the property; the deal was closed on March 31.
Lyon said it is still too early to know when the land will be converted into playing fields for the town, adding there are still some logistics that need to be finalized.
In addition to the 40-acre parcel, there is an additional 18-acre easement for parking and recreational use that is associated with the purchase.
A portion of the property has also been identified as having the potential for a future municipal wellhead, according to Jared Hardner of the Amherst Conservation Commission.
“This is a priority area and ideal opportunity for us to conserve water resources in a way that has otherwise not been possible to date,” Hardner told selectmen recently.
The land also offers some unique opportunities for town recreation, he said, adding there could be enough space for two or three rectangular ball fields for town use.
Soccer and lacrosse teams could utilize the fields, which would be available for spring and fall seasons, as well as local tournaments, said Hardner.
“They are already covered in grass and very flat,” he said of the golf course land, adding an irrigation system is already in place.
The town’s recreation department is also exploring other uses for the parcel, including the possible installation of a playground and picnic area. An existing clubhouse on the property could be utilized for recreational programs as well, particularly for senior citizens, added Hardner.
While it may be necessary to eventually expand the parking area that currently exists on the site, he stressed that there will be no lights, bleachers or public address system installed at the fields.