Tents line Manchester Street in front of the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Jan. 3, 2023.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester property owners and residents showed up at City Hall for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to offer to work with officials to address the homelessness crisis in the Queen City on Tuesday night.

Palace Theatres CEO Peter Ramsey said he loves Manchester, and feels a duty to “help the homeless folks” in the city.