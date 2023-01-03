Manchester property owners and residents showed up at City Hall for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to offer to work with officials to address the homelessness crisis in the Queen City on Tuesday night.
Palace Theatres CEO Peter Ramsey said he loves Manchester, and feels a duty to “help the homeless folks” in the city.
“One month ago there were 10 tents on Pine Street. Now there are almost 100,” said Ramsey. “We have to consider this a public health crisis. There’s no one answer to the homelessness crisis. But we must work on it every single day.
“We must not say no to doing something. This is all hands on deck.”
Norri Oberlander, owner of North End Properties in Manchester, proposed a pilot program in November where Queen City property owners chip in thousands to sponsor pods to house homeless individuals, located away from downtown businesses and residential properties.
The program, based on a similar idea launched this fall in Burlington, Vermont, involves a commitment of $4,000 per pod, which can provide shelter to 1-2 people.
“I absolutely love downtown Manchester, I want to be a part of the homelessness solution,” said Oberlander. “I want to do this in a way that also protects human life. This is not a political issue.”
In an email, Oberlander said she had no updates to provide on the status of her proposal.
Earlier in the day, eight New Hampshire mayors, including Joyce Craig in Manchester and Jim Donchess in Nashua, publicly called on Gov. Chris Sununu to become more involved in efforts to shelter homeless people in the state.
In a letter dated Jan. 3, the mayors said they want the state to increase funding for shelter beds, provide respite care beds for homeless people discharged from hospitals and consider activating the New Hampshire National Guard to staff shelters.
The letter followed a difficult 10 days in Manchester. Two homeless people have died while living in homeless encampments, a homeless woman gave birth in a tent, and a brawl took place at the encampment outside Families in Transition shelter in Manchester.
“Municipal leaders are working to provide support to every Granite Stater experiencing homelessness in our cities,” the letter said, “but the State and County governments need to share a common commitment to ending homelessness statewide.”
Former state representative and Manchester mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan called the letter a sign of “surrender.”
“You clearly have no plan to lead our city,” said Sullivan. “You must do what is right and you must resign. Manchester cannot survive another year of your leadership.”
A statement from Sununu’s office said the state has made unprecedented investments in addressing homelessness. The statement labeled the tone and “misleading content” of the mayors’ letter disappointing.