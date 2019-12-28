CLAREMONT — Claremont residents are going to have to get used to an atheist cutout mimicking the Christian Nativity as long as the city keeps putting religious displays on public property, according to resident Sam Killay.
“Don’t worry, it will be up next year,” Killay said.
Killay, an atheist, has been petitioning the city for a few years over the Christian Nativity and Jewish Menorah displays at Broad Street Park. Killay objects to the city putting out the religious displays on public property.
“The city getting rid of the display was always the ideal. The ideal doesn’t change,” he said.
Claremont’s city council refused to take down the Nativity and Menorah, and instead formed a policy to keep the religious displays up on the public park for the holidays. This year, Killay made good on his threat to put up a display of his own if the city continued to keep up the religious scenes.
“It took too much lawyering to get here, but here we are. I’m glad the city has finally taken a concrete step to show that it respects its citizens who fall outside the Judeo-Christian heritage. That paves the way for others to add to the display in the future,” he said.
Killay got his display from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, The Wisconsin-based organization claims to be the largest national association of atheists and agnostics with more than 30,000. The FFRF describes the display as depicting “founders (Ben) Franklin, (Thomas) Jefferson and (George) Washington adoring the birth of the Bill of Rights, with the Statue of Liberty looking on.”
“Wherever there’s religion in the public square, we’ll try to be there to represent the point of view of the 26 percent of Americans who identify as nonreligious,” said Annie Laurie Gaylor, co-president of the FFRF.
