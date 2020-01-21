HOOKSETT -- Elliot Axelman will be the Republican facing Democrat Kathleen Martins this March in a special election to fill the seat of late state Rep. Dick Marple.
Axelman, a member of the Hooksett Budget Committee, earned 311 of the 635 total votes in Tuesday’s Republican Primary, easily outpacing former state representative John Leavitt (115) and former town councilor David Ross (101).
“I am incredibly honored and humbled by the amount of support I received from the Hooksett voters, he said in a statement. “It has been an incredible experience meeting voters over the past month and I look forward to the next six weeks continuing to meet the voters and earning their support.”
One of Axelman’s 311 votes came from Dave Jenkins, who went to the polls early in the afternoon.
Jenkins said he thought highly of all three Republican candidates, but felt that Axelman’s positions made the difference.
“I saw multiple ads for him online; he is pro-life, wants to protect the Second Amendment, reduce taxes and limit government. He seemed to fit the bill and his representatives came to my house twice,” he said.
Another Hooksett resident, Gary Dugas, came to cast his vote in the Democratic Primary in which Martins was the sole candidate.
“It’s always important to get out and vote, even in these small elections,” said Dugas. “I don’t think a lot of people show up for things like this, but it’s important.”
He was one of 66 residents to cast a ballot for Martins.
The special election is scheduled to coincide with Town Meeting Day in Hooksett on March 10.