Bedford taxpayers are objecting to a 10.4% increase in the town portion of the tax rate, though it’s less than the 12.5% originally projected by town officials.
The news got a cool reception at a recent public hearing on the town operating budget of $33,472,923, which voters will be asked to approve next month.
“I think this is the wrong year to be raising taxes, period,” resident Pete Kujawski told town councilors last week. “There are a lot of us in Bedford that have experienced extreme hardships.”
He suggested the town find ways to decrease the tax burden by deferring capital equipment purchases and maintenance items.
Resident Bob McCue told councilors that many people in town are making significantly less money than they were a year ago. He urged town officials to put off or delay whatever projects they can.
“It has been a really bad year for a lot of us, and it is really tough to look at a tax increase on top of all of this,” McCue said.
“The (tax) rate increase is largely in part due to projected losses in revenue, as appropriations are up less than 1%,” Town Manager Rick Sawyer said at the hearing.
Sawyer said councilors worked hard to reduce the tax impact and are hopeful that some of the projected loss in revenue, specifically the meals and rooms tax, will be less than forecast.
Town councilors are recommending that $3.75 million from the town’s unassigned fund balance be used to ease the tax burden for residents. The board is suggesting that $1.75 million of those funds be used to directly reduce the tax rate, and that $2 million be used for land acquisition and design planning to help with future facility needs.
If voters adopt the budget, the tax rate will go from $4.24 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $4.68, an increase of 44 cents. Last year, a home assessed around $400,000 paid about $1,696 for the town portion of their tax rate. That number will be closer to $1,872 under the proposed town budget — an increase of about $176.
More than 20 cents of the 44 cent tax-rate increase is related to the sale of the third installment of a $30 million road bond approved in 2014, according to Sawyer.
“I think the less than 1% appropriation increase is reasonable, especially given the nearly $900,000 increase in debt service alone for the road bond sale, along with the retirement and health care increases,” Sawyer said.
He said the proposed tax rate “is still much lower than it was in the early 2013-2014 time period.”
The budgetary town meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on March 10 at Bedford High School, 47 Nashua Road.
On the school side of the ballot, school officials are proposing an operating budget of about $78.5 million.