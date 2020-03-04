For the second time in four months, preliminary plans for the Sebbins Brook Crossing housing development have been scaled back.
BEDFORD — Conceptual plans for a 300-unit apartment complex to be constructed along South Ri…
Originally, Circle Drive Associates introduced conceptual plans that called for six buildings with a total of 300 apartments, along with a medical office building, restaurant and general office building.
A few months ago, the concept was downsized to 270 apartments. Now the design proposes 240 condominiums, including luxury and workforce units, and units for the elderly.
The most recent renderings, which were presented to town planners last week, call for two-, four- and five-story buildings with a total of 144 condos, as well as separate four- and five-story buildings with 96 condos for residents 55 and older.
“This is the perfect project for this large plot of land,” said Bob Smith, co-owner of the 24-acre property across from Iron Horse Drive along South River Road.
After hearing concerns from planning board members about a lack of workforce housing during the first review of project, Bedford Design Consultants added a proposed 36 workforce housing units within the non-age-restricted condos, as well as 24 affordable housing units within the condos earmarked for residents 55 and older.
“We have looked at many possible uses for the land,” said Smith, who owns the property with his son, Robert Smith, Jr. He said Sebbins Brook Crossing is intended to be an upscale, high-quality and well-landscaped development that will feature deluxe, market-rate condominiums on the top level of the buildings, as well as indoor parking, a pool and a clubhouse for the association.
Mixing luxury apartments with workforce housing units will help make the project financially viable, Smith said.
Board member Mac McMahon expressed concerns about adding five-story buildings to Bedford's landscape, noting the project will require many waivers. He questioned whether the South River Road property is the best place for the proposed development.
Smith stressed the development will have no residential neighbors and minimally impact on town services. An estimated 19 to 35 school children likely would live there, according to Russ Thibeault, president of Applied Economic Research.
Thibeault said Sebbins Brook Crossing will create an estimated $70 million in property value and generate $1.25 million in annual property taxes, with a net surplus to the town of up to $900,000 a year.
If a formal site plan is submitted and approved by town planners, the condos likely would be assessed at about $330,000 each, with the luxury, top-floor units selling for more, and the workforce housing units selling for just under $300,000, Smith said.
“I just think we are overbuilding way too fast,” said Michelle Ditomaso of Colonel Daniels Drive, who worries that taxes will increase and the schools will be overcrowded if development in Bedford continues at its current pace.
Residential units are not currently permitted in the area where the property is located, with the exception of workforce housing, meaning the planning board would have to grant a waiver before the project could proceed.