Before Bedford adopts its newly proposed master plan aimed at guiding development throughout the next decade, a final round of community input is being sought.
“We wanted to ensure the master plan helped Bedford stand out as an attractive, competitive and progressive community that is focused on the future,” said Fred Matuszewski, a member of the town’s master plan think tank.
The final draft of the 231-page document has been released, and is in the process of being reviewed by town officials before it is formally adopted.
Through several previous public outreach efforts, it was clear that residents want to protect the rural areas of Bedford, as well as its single-family neighborhoods, according to Brian Wright, founding principal of Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative of Tennessee, the consulting firm hired to assist with the project.
“But there wasn’t clear consensus on (whether) to grow or not to grow,” said Wright, explaining some residents have voiced excitement about the future growth of the community, as long as it is respectful of the town’s character, while others have expressed fear that growth would diminish Bedford’s charm.
One of the priorities listed in the proposed master plan is to preserve and enhance Bedford’s unique character. It also suggests creating attractive gateways at major corridors where traffic enters Bedford, fostering development that is walk-able and incorporates open space, protecting historic buildings and conserving farmlands.
Some of the guiding principles of the master plan include supporting innovation, entrepreneurship and a vibrant and dynamic local and regional economy, according to Wright, who said the document also promotes the advancement of transportation and infrastructure connections.
“A master plan is a long-term planning document that helps guide a community’s development,” said Barbara Salvatore, another member of the master plan think tank.
In the past, the master plan has shaped planning efforts such as the South River Road corridor and the recent widening of Route 101, she said.
The plan states that Bedford should maintain a regulatory framework that ensures that Bedford remains a town, with vibrant suburban and rural elements that still encourage growth and development to fit that mold. It also suggests reviewing density and zoning requirements for multi-family housing to ensure the “highest and best use of commercial properties and appropriately scaled development,” according to the plan.
Becky Timmons, director of implementation with the Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative, stressed the desire to expand recreational programming in town, promote a vibrant arts community, better utilize spaces such as the Bedford Town Commons and enhance and expand the existing trail system.
A conceptual town green development is included in the master plan, which highlights potential mixed-use buildings with parks, store fronts, sidewalks, on-street parking and narrow streets.
A conceptual mixed-use redevelopment is also recommended in the plan, which calls for an streetscape with pedestrian facilities and shops, small plazas, pocket parks and central civic space for community gatherings.
For the future, it suggests the development of architectural and design standards for multi-family development to ensure new development is “attractive, engaging for pedestrians and consistent with the visual character and heritage of the community,” states the document.
For more details, visit blueprintbedford.com, or submit comments to blueprintbedford@bedfordnh.org blueprintbedford@bedfordnh.org.