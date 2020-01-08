BERLIN — Before winter’s snow disappears from downtown, city officials want two other things gone: the former Princess movie theater and the F.W. Woolworth building.
“In the short term, it’s addition by subtraction,” said Mayor Paul Grenier, “but long-term, the community is looking to put together a collective plan for Main Street.”
Grenier said “there’s finally some momentum” among a cross-section of entities, not just the city, to develop downtown.
City councilors on Monday issued a request-for-proposal for the demolition of the buildings, saying both are in dangerous condition and beyond saving. Each was taken by the city for non-payment of taxes.
Grenier said he expects councilors will finalize demolition plans next week.
Opened in 1914, the Princess Theater, in Green Square on the west bank of the Androscoggin River, is located on lower Main Street, also known as NH Route 16.
The century-plus-old F.W. Woolworth building at 121 Main St. is a short distance north of the theater.
The Princess began life with one screen and was later expanded to two. It underwent a name change to The Royal Twin Theater, but in 2009, according to cinematreasures.org, changed its name back.
The Princess was operated by TBA Theatres until September 2011. On Dec. 14, 2013, the theater was badly damaged by an arson fire and has never re-opened.
Grenier said the F.W. Woolworth building had already been in disrepair for a while when the city took possession in 2012.
As recently as last February, the F.W. Woolworth building had been eyed by a North Country nonprofit as a community health and wellness center. Grenier said the organization backed out of a purchase-and-sales agreement, saying the building would have to be torn down and rebuilt.
Grenier said the City Council knows that removing the old store and the Princess “is not going to be a low-cost endeavor.”
“We hope the buildings come down before the snow’s gone so that by the time the snow is gone we can do some landscaping and remediation,” he said.
The removals of the buildings is “a reality of the time,” Grenier said. “When one door closes another door opens.”
