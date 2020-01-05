BERLIN -- Sometime this summer, the city plans to file an application for a multi-million dollar federal grant to pay for a snow-melt system as well as major infrastructure improvements downtown.
A study prepared in late 2018 by Wilson Engineering Services of Meadville, Pa., and Charlotte, N.C., confirmed the viability and desirability of the project, which would use waste heat from the Burgess BioPower plant, which is located on the east side of the Androscoggin River, to melt snow and ice on downtown streets and sidewalks and in municipal parking lots.
City leaders believe such a system, which WES pegged at around $8.3 million, would help revitalize the area and attract businesses and tourists while also reducing current snow management costs, which in 2017 were estimated to be around $120,000.
“In theory, our next move is to find a funding source,” said Pamela Laflamme, the city's community development director, during a Jan. 3 interview, adding that the city is looking to retain a consultant to make the search successful.
Once the consultant is onboard, the goal, she said, is to seek funding through several sources, among them the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant program.
BUILD is the successor of the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program, which, in the North Country, has previously been awarded to the towns of Littleton and Colebrook.
In Littleton, the money was used to promote a physical connection between Main Street and the businesses and attractions along the Androscoggin River; in Colebrook, the money paid for new water and sewage lines to replace some that were among the oldest in New Hampshire.
Berlin’s infrastructure is not that old, said Laflamme, but it could stand improvement and it would be logical to make those improvements as part of the installation of a snow-melt system.
The BUILD grants are among several potential funding sources identified by WES, which in its report noted that much of what Berlin hopes to accomplish with a snow-melt system has already been done in the city of Holland, Mich.
WES said Berlin’s proposed snow-melt system would “address all snowfall events,” not just those over 3 inches, and would “all but negate the need for the current snow removal work by the Public Works Department in the downtown area.”
The snow-melt system would allow the PWD to focus on other snow-removal priorities, especially around schools. It would also free up parking spaces that might be temporarily taken up by snow banks, and it would reduce the amount of sand, salt and diesel fuel used by the department.
Burgess BioPower would benefit from a snow-melt system by a reduction “in the heat that must be rejected through the cooling tower,” said WES, which could potentially mean saving up to 9 million gallons of water a year.
Like Holland, Mich., the City of Berlin could consider “charging a use or operations and maintenance fee, on a square foot basis, to help recover the cost of the system,” WES said, noting, however, that in a survey of business owners in the area of the proposed snow-melt system, the business owners “were generally non-committal on whether they would be willing to pay a service fee.”
“It seemed that those who responded may be willing to do so, depending on the fee and level of value they ultimately see from the system,” said WES, whereas a survey of business owners in Holland, Mich., found that they were “nothing but positive, and there were no complaints noted about their use fee.”
