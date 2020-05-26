BERLIN -- The city has applied for an $18.7 million grant for infrastructure improvements that include the installation of the first municipal snowmelt system east of Michigan.
The system would bring hot water, which is released as waste heat generated by the Burgess BioPower biomass plant, to the west side of the Androscoggin River from the east and into a piping network beneath sidewalks, streets and city parking lots in the downtown.
According to the city’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) application, which is posted on the Berlin website, the project would entail the complete reconstruction of Main Street and Pleasant Street from Green Square to St. Anne’s Church.
Known as “Renewing Berlin with Renewable Energy,” the project would cost $2,705,840 for engineering and permitting; $8,369,900 for roadway/streetscape improvements; and $7,671,000 to build the snowmelt system.
Not only would it melt snow and ice in winter, officials say, the system would make the downtown both safer and more attractive to shoppers and users of the many governmental and health services located there.
The city’s BUILD application cites the fact that the City of Holland, Michigan, which has the only other “large-scale municipal snow-melt system known to exist within the United States, has benefited greatly.
In an email on Tuesday, Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler said if Berlin receives the BUILD grant, it would have to enter into a long-term agreement with Burgess BioPower to supply the city hot water.
He said the city, as part of its due diligence, had considered building its own biomass plant, but concluded that it didn’t make “sense” with Burgess BioPower located in the heart of the downtown.
Wheeler is optimistic that what Berlin is proposing to do will translate into success with the BUILD application.
“We believe this innovation is a very big factor in what will make us attractive under the BUILD criteria,” he said.
The grant, the state Department of Transportation said, would provide an opportunity to “invest in road, rail, transit and port projects that promise to achieve national objectives.”