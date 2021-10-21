A Berlin mayoral candidate stricken with COVID-19-related pneumonia has died, family members said.
Robert Haynes passed away Wednesday, his wife and fellow pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship wrote on her Facebook page Thursday.
“My loving amazing husband went to be with our Lord last night,” Wendy Haynes said. “He got the ultimate healing. He spent his life loving God and loving others. He was the most optimistic person I have ever met. He always saw the good in people. He will never know the huge impact he had on my life and our children.”
Robert Haynes was the mayoral candidate for a slate of city council candidates known collectively as Berlin Prosperity.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said she learned of his death through Facebook and the funeral home handling arrangements for his family later confirmed it.
With the city election less than two weeks away, Fortin called and spoke with the Secretary of State’s Office and was directed to the state law that says that “If a candidate dies or withdraws as provided in this section, the town clerk shall not print the name of that candidate on the ballot. If the ballots have been printed, the clerk shall remove that name using pasters.”
Fortin said she is having the municipal ballot reprinted to remove Haynes’ name.
The revised Berlin ballot will have one candidate for mayor on it — incumbent Paul Grenier — but also a blank line for a potential write-in, Fortin said.
Grenier issued a statement about Haynes on Thursday.
“We are holding the family, friends and members of Pastor Robert Haynes’ congregation in our hearts as they mourn the loss of their loved one. This huge loss is a heartbreaking reminder that we must all take steps to keep the folks in our lives safe and healthy. Please join me in praying for Pastor Haynes’ family as they come to grips with their loss,” Grenier wrote.
In an Oct. 10 Facebook post, Kevin Twombly, pastor of Restoration Foursquare Church in Concord, asked for prayers for Haynes, who he said was his friend and who had “been hospitalized with COVID-related pneumonia for the last two weeks. He has just been put on a ventilator and is declining in health.”
The next day, Twombly posted that Haynes had been airlifted from the hospital in Berlin to Concord Hospital.
According to Robert Haynes’ LinkedIn profile, he had been lead pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship since 1996. His biography on the church’s website said he and his wife assisted in starting churches in Bitburg, Germany, and in Keene.
The biography said the couple were lead pastors in 2005 at the Manchester Foursquare Church and that they returned in 2014 to Berlin as senior pastors at Harvest Christian Fellowship.