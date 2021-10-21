A candidate for mayor of Berlin has died, reportedly from COVID-19-related complications.
Robert Haynes passed away Wednesday, wrote Wendy Haynes, his wife and fellow pastor at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Berlin, on her Facebook page.
“My loving amazing husband went to be with our Lord last night. He got the ultimate healing. He spent his life loving God and loving others. He was the most optimistic person I have ever met. He always saw the good in people. He will never know the huge impact he had on my life and our children,” said Wendy Haynes.
Robert Haynes was the mayoral candidate for a slate of City Council candidates known collectively as Berlin Prosperity. Critics, in letters to the editor, argued that the group includes people who oppose COVID-19 vaccinations.
Incumbent Mayor Paul Grenier, who was running against Haynes in the Nov. 2 non-partisan Berlin municipal election, issued a statement about Haynes.
“We are holding the family, friends and members of Pastor Robert Haynes's congregation in our hearts as they mourn the loss of their loved one. This huge loss is a heartbreaking reminder that we must all take steps to keep the folks in our lives safe and healthy. Please join me in praying for Pastor Haynes's family as they come to grips with their loss," wrote Grenier.
In an Oct. 10 Facebook post, Kevin Twombly, pastor of Four Square Church in Concord, asked for prayers for Haynes, who he said was his friend and who had “been hospitalized with COVID related pneumonia for the last 2 weeks. He has just been put on a ventilator and is declining in health.”
The next day, Twombly posted that Haynes had been airlifted from a hospital in Berlin -- the only hospital in the city is Androscoggin Valley Regional -- to Concord Hospital.
Berlin City Clerk Shelli Fortin said she learned of Robert Haynes’ death on his wife’s Facebook page and that a funeral home that is handling arrangements for his family later confirmed it.
Fortin said she is having the municipal ballot reprinted to remove Robert Haynes’ name.
This is the first time in Fortin’s three years as Berlin clerk and two years as clerk in neighboring Gorham that a candidate whose name was printed on the ballot has died prior to the election.
Fortin called and spoke with the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office and was directed to the state law entitled “Withdrawal” which says that “If a candidate dies or withdraws as provided in this section, the town clerk shall not print the name of that candidate on the ballot. If the ballots have been printed, the clerk shall remove that name using pasters.”
The revised Berlin ballot will have one candidate for mayor on it -- Grenier -– but also a blank line for a potential write-in, said Fortin.
According to Robert Haynes’ Linkedin profile, he had been lead pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship since 1996. His biography on the church’s website said he and his wife assisted in planting churches in Bitburg, Germany, and in Keene.
The biography said the couple were lead pastors in 2005 at the Manchester Foursquare Church and that they returned in 2014 to Berlin as senior pastors at Harvest Christian Fellowship.