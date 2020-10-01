The Berlin City Council has decided not to acquire the former New Hampshire National Guard armory building on Route 16 as a new home for the police station.
Built in 1957, the armory consists of a 20,608-square-foot main building on a 3.25-acre parcel that sits on the west side of Route 16, across the street from the Androscoggin River. It is assessed by the city for $2 million.
The site also has a 4,000-square-foot metal storage building and a metal 115-square-foot hazardous-waste shed.
The longtime home of the 2nd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery, the armory building is in “excellent shape,” according to LTC Greg Heilshorn, director of public affairs for the NHNG.
Last April, when the NHNG decided it no longer wanted to operate the Berlin armory, Heilshorn said that the National Guard was closing some of its oldest facilities and was both building a new armory in Plymouth and investing more into the Littleton armory.
In August, Heilshorn said the state Department of Environmental Services had given the armory “a clean bill of health,” noting that lead from an indoor firing range that had been closed for “many years,” was encapsulated in an epoxy and while there was asbestos found within the armory, it was in an “undisturbed condition.”
NHNG Deputy Adjutant General Warren Perry attended the city council’s Aug. 17 work session, according to minutes, and summarized the DES’ findings. Asked if the lead would have to be abated if disturbed, Perry said it would.
At its Sept. 21 work session, according to minutes, the city council, by a vote of three in favor, six opposed, decided not to acquire the armory, with some councilors saying it would not be a good home to the Berlin Police Department.