For many local election officials who faced piles of absentee ballots, Tuesday’s state primary was considered the dress rehearsal for November.
“The absentee ballot process has been very stressful and it’s been a lot of work. A lot of extra hours,” Hampstead Town Clerk Tricia Curran said as she took a quick break from the steady traffic at the polls.
Hampstead had 53 voters who cast absentee ballots in the last primary, but the number swelled to more than 500 this time around.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to avoid crowds, the story was similar in Kingston, where a little under 400 voters had requested absentee ballots, compared to 34 votes by absentee in the 2016 primary.
Kingston Town Clerk Tammy Bakie said that with so many people choosing to vote absentee, that the polls wouldn’t be busy.
She was wrong.
By 6 p.m., nearly 1,300 of the 4,709 registered voters had cast ballots, which included those who voted absentee.
“I was surprised at how many (requested absentee ballots), but I’m surprised at how many more are voting in person,” she said.
While most mailed in their absentee ballots, some chose to show up at the polls to drop them off outside with an election official.
Fremont Town Moderator Michael Rydeen said his town of 3,674 voters usually sees an average of about 60 absentee requests, but this primary was closer to 200.
“It was definitely record-setting for Fremont,” he said, adding that local election workers began pre-processing absentee ballots last Thursday.
The town of Brentwood also experienced a sharp increase in absentee ballots, with approximately 500 requests. According to Town Moderator Dick Chamberlain, fewer than 50 people of the 3,400 registered voters typically vote by absentee.
“This is big-time absentee, there’s no question about it,” he said.
Chamberlain said the surge in absentee ballots required election workers to put in a few extra hours.
Curran, the town clerk in Hampstead, said in many cases voters seeking absentee ballots were applying for both the state primary and November general election at the same time.
“It is a lot of paperwork, but it will be easier going forward because all of that paperwork is done,” she said.