The town of Brentwood plans to hire its first full-time police chief with the departure of Ellen Arcieri, who is expected to leave in April to take a new job leading the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office’s Drug Task Force.
The application period ended Monday for candidates looking to replace Arcieri, who became the part-time police chief in January 2018 after retiring from a long career at New Hampshire State Police.
At least two in-house candidates have expressed interest in the job, according to Andrew Artimovich, chairman of the Board of Selectmen.
As chief, Arcieri was limited to part-time hours because she was receiving her state retirement pension.
When the state reduced the number of hours that a retiree could work from 32 a week to 26 after Arcieri was hired, Artimovich said it was no longer feasible to have a part-time chief.
The salary range for the new full-time position was advertised between $85,000 and $90,000 a year.
“We hope to have somebody on as soon as we can. Obviously we’d like to have some transition time,” Artimovich said.
Arcieri’s decision to leave surprised selectmen.
“We didn’t know she was moving on or she was even thinking of it,” he said, adding that Arcieri will leave the department “in a good spot moving forward.”
In a recent statement on Arcieri’s plans to resign, selectmen noted that her goal when she arrived in Brentwood was to make the police department the “premier police department in New Hampshire.”
“She was going to do that by building the level of professionalism already established, increase training, and enforce the law in a fair and impartial manner. The transition was a rocky one and posed significant challenges with staffing shortages,” the board said.
Arcieri’s time as chief was marked by high turnover among staff, but selectmen said she and Lt. Dan Wicks and the remaining officers “all worked long hours, to ensure 24/7 coverage to maintain the safety of the town and its residents to the best of their abilities.”
Arcieri also handled administrative functions and hired five full-time officers, three part-time officers, and an administrative assistant.
“She selected officers that exude integrity, professionalism, and the enthusiasm she believes is needed to be successful in this career. She has met her goal and built a solid team to continue on as she embarks on her next adventure,” selectmen said in their statement.