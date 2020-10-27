Below are excerpts of a Manchester Police Department internal affairs interview with Aaron Brown on March 16, 2018, about a month before he was fired.
The interview was conducted by Sgt. Timothy Patterson and Sgt. Shawn McCabe, who later recommended Brown’s termination.
Much of the interview focused on a May 2017 text exchange between Brown and his wife, when he was working on a joint drug case with FBI in Dorchester, Mass. He wrote in two texts: “I got this new fancy gun. Take out parking tickets no problem. FYI ‘Parking tickets’= black fella.”
The following transcripts are contained in Brown’s arbitration proceedings.
Patterson: You’re calling them a parking ticket. It’s a very derogatory term, wouldn’t you agree?
Brown: It’s derogatory, sure.
Patterson: And that’s what you’re using as a black person. So, you’re using a derogatory term to describe black people and talking about using lethal force on black people?
Brown: If it occurred, yeah, absolutely. But that’s my point to her (his wife).
Patterson: Having been to Dorchester, right? It’s not a hundred percent black. So, why would you just say “I got this new fancy gun” and “take out parking tickets no problem.” Why not “Don’t worry, honey, I’ll be able to protect myself.” “Don’t worry honey, we’ve got this. All the guys here are good.” “Don’t worry honey, we’re all set.” You specifically use the phrase “parking ticket no problem.” And that it’s a “black fella.” Somebody on the outside looks at this and reviews this and says “Hmm, that looks like racial profiling to me.” This is the definition of racial profiling, talking about a specific race and singling out that specific race. Correct?
Brown: I suppose.
McCabe: It’s a yes or no question.
Patterson: So now you’re racially profiling? That’s what you’re telling me?
Brown: No. I don’t racially profile people ... The targets that we were dealing with were African-American people.... Given our course of conduct we were going to be doing there, that was essentially who we were going to be dealing with....
Patterson: So you use that term “parking ticket” in a negative connotation. True?
Brown: Correct.
Patterson: About black people. So you do have prejudice leanings?
Brown: Yes. That’s what I said, “prejudiced.”
Patterson: OK. And there’s another one where you mention — talking about parking tickets again. This is on the 22nd of August of 8:40 in the evening. Your wife says, “What are you doing at work tonight?” You say, “The usual. Currently putting the stalk on a parking ticket, like the big jungle cat that I am.” ... So, it appears to us, in reading this, that you have a problem with black people.
Brown: I wouldn’t say I have a problem with black people.
Patterson: You don’t?
Brown: No, not in the least.
Patterson: You just call them parking tickets, because why?
Brown: I don’t really know. It’s just a term that I’ve heard used before.
Patterson: Where have you heard that?
Brown: In and amongst other law enforcement realms.
Patterson: OK. Not that I would have, but I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and I’ve never heard that....
Patterson: So can you explain this then? All right, so this is Oct. 2nd in the evening. This is your wife: “Just heard (REDACTED) make (REDACTED) pinkie promise to call a female dog a female dog and not a bitch. I’m guessing we can thank (REDACTED) for that one too.” (Brown reply): “Yup, I suspect that’s the case. Little s---face. Should go down there and slap the black off him.” What does that refer to?
Brown: Hmmm?
Patterson: “Slap the black off him,” means to straighten him out?
Brown: Well, yeah, he’s causing problems with my kids.
McCabe: ... How do you explain the “black”? Where’s the black come into play? What does that refer to if he’s white?
Brown: He is. Yeah, he’s — he is white. His dad’s white. His mom is — She’s not black. I don’t know if she’s like Spanish or something, but definitely not black.
McCabe: So he is mixed race?
Brown: He might — Yeah, he could be. Could be mixed race.
McCabe: So what does the term “slap the black off of him” mean, then? If you’re saying he’s not black, why do you — where’s the black come into play?
Brown: I don’t know. I don’t know why I would write “slap the black off of him.”
Patterson: But you did. It’s right here.
Brown: Yeah, it’s written there, but I’m trying to think what else I would have been saying, like the bag off him or “slap” something — I don’t know — I don’t know why I would put “black” talking about him....
Patterson: But taken in context with the rest of these, do you see why we have a concern with this?
Brown: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely.
Patterson: That it appears that you have some definite racist, prejudicial leanings, and that we have concerns with that?
Brown: Sure.
Patterson: OK. And the fact that, you know, — Do you feel that this is proper or — or good for somebody that’s working in your position, in our field, to have this kind of --
Brown: Well, I guess, what — what my point of view is: We’re all allowed to have our views on things. Now I don’t go out and specifically target, you know, people of minority, and I think all my activity would supposed that, if you look at all of your arrests --
Patterson: OK. So if we did a run on all of your arrests --
Brown: Absolutely.
Patterson: — we wouldn’t find a high proportion of minority arrests --
Brown: No.
Patterson — or dealings with --
Brown: Not even close.
Paterson — or assaults or --
Brown: Nope.
Patterson — anything of that nature?
Brown: Not in the least.
Patterson: So, you don’t think that you’ve allowed, you know — Obviously what your personal feelings are — you haven’t allowed that to affect your job performance --
Brown: No not in the least.
Patterson: — in any way shape or form?
Brown: Absolutely.