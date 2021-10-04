Mayoral election recount

During the mayoral election recount held at the Manchester Health Department on Friday, Oct. 1, Jim Gaudet, left, shows  aballots to others including Frank Pelczarski, second from right.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Last week’s recount of the Manchester mayor’s primary election found 15 extra votes, a minute fraction of the 10,584 cast.

The extra votes did not change the outcome. Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig picked up seven extra votes, and her November challenger, Victoria Sullivan, earned another three.

Richard Girard, who lost the primary by a preliminary tally of 128 votes, picked up an extra five votes.

City Clerk Matt Normand said votes were found for a number of reasons, including voters using check marks; or they circle a name rather than the designated oval; or they cross out a choice.

“This is not atypical of any recount that I have been a part of in Manchester but certainly proved once again that the tabulators did their job,” Normand wrote in an email.