By the numbers: Manchester recount finds 15 new votes Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email During the mayoral election recount held at the Manchester Health Department on Friday, Oct. 1, Jim Gaudet, left, shows aballots to others including Frank Pelczarski, second from right. Allegra Boverman/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Last week’s recount of the Manchester mayor’s primary election found 15 extra votes, a minute fraction of the 10,584 cast.The extra votes did not change the outcome. Incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig picked up seven extra votes, and her November challenger, Victoria Sullivan, earned another three.Richard Girard, who lost the primary by a preliminary tally of 128 votes, picked up an extra five votes.City Clerk Matt Normand said votes were found for a number of reasons, including voters using check marks; or they circle a name rather than the designated oval; or they cross out a choice.“This is not atypical of any recount that I have been a part of in Manchester but certainly proved once again that the tabulators did their job,” Normand wrote in an email. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Sullivan keeps edge over Girard in Manchester recount; will challenge incumbent Craig in November Delegation OK's plan for new $55 million Rockingham County building State to clear homeless camp near highway next week Nashua won't be returning $5.2 million surplus to taxpayers Girard asks for recount in Manchester mayoral primary Request News Coverage