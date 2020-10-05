MANCHESTER -- Former police chief Carlo Capano has taken a job with the company that sold the city the body cameras uniformed police officers now use on a daily basis.
In a recent post on his LinkedIn account, Capano said he will work as a business manager for BodyWorn covering the New England states as well as New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“As Chief of Police with Manchester NH, I had the opportunity to implement the top technology in the industry and literally provide our officers with the best safety measures, while also answering to the communities (sic) needs and promoting transparency and accountability,” the post reads.
In the post, Capano said he started looking at body cameras in 2015 and secured funding in 2018. The police department undertook tests of at least two companies before deciding on BodyWorn.
Uniformed officers started wearing the cameras in 2019.
The city entered into a five-year, $1.14 million contract with Georgia-based BodyWorn, according to previous reports. The company outfitted officers with 265 cameras. The cost includes all necessary backup equipment, replacement and cloud storage.