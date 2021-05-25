KEENE -- Cheshire TV was off the air Monday, likely for good, after a disagreement with Keene city officials over the governance of the public access station.
“We got some trouble,” Cheshire TV Executive Director David Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick blames city officials wanting to gain control of the station. Russell Zullo, chairman of the station’s board of directors, said the city was never interested in working with the board to settle the disagreement.
“Since the onset we've all tried to meet with the city and negotiate a fairer contract,” Zullo said. “They would not negotiate with us.”
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Keene wanted fair representation on the station’s board.
Cheshire TV was started to provide services for Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey. It broadcasts government meetings as well as allows members to produce their own programs.
Marlborough left the station group several years ago, and late last year Swanzey split when the organization's bylaws were used to vote out the station's board.
People can become voting members through an application process, and these members elect the board of directors. Many of the voting members do not live in Swanzey or Keene, Dragon said.
“We need to go back to the membership communities having representation in the organization,” Dragon said.
She added: “They have people Zooming in from all over the place.”
Dragon said the station is funded through fees Keene cable subscribers pay on top of their service. She said those subscribers -- not people who live outside the region -- ought to have a say in the way the channel is governed.
Dragon said the city wanted Cheshire TV to adhere to the original articles of incorporation, which state only people from member communities can be voting members. The station’s board at some point changed the bylaws to allow anyone to be on the board, but that does not change the articles of incorporation, she said.
Keene gave the station notice in January that it planned to leave the group and cancel the contract unless changes were made to eliminate the out-of-town voting members.
Kirkpatrick said this was an excuse to gain control of the station and the programming.
“Public access has been under attack since forever,” Kirkpatrick said.
Without Keene’s contract, there is no funding or working space for Cheshire TV. The station had been leasing office space in the Keene library.
Dragon said the city plans to look at partnering with the Keene School District and the Cheshire Career Center, as well as see if Swanzey officials want to rejoin.