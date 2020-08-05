Manchester city government and business leaders on Wednesday launched a campaign to discourage handouts to panhandlers and encourage donations to the United Way.
The #givemht5 initiative resembles an effort of three years ago, when Manchester police erected signs at high traffic intersections bluntly telling drivers their generosity could lead to a fatality.
“This is more of an integrated campaign rather than just a signage initiative,” said Mike Skelton, president of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce.
The campaign features a sign with a salmon-colored background and the headline "Stop Pandhandling." It shows two hands slapping five with the hashtag #givemht5.
The signs went up around the city on Wednesday, and material will be distributed for free to downtown shop owners. A website provides a space for online donations and details efforts the city is making to address homelessness.
Skelton said his members struggle with issues of homelessness and panhandling.
“It’s a frustrating issue because it’s complex,” he said.
He said several agencies are working to address poverty, mental health and substance abuse, but results can take a long time.
“By contributing to organizations rather than individuals, we can ensure dollars are going towards those who are the most in need and seeking help,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “We need to work together to keep our downtown and the rest of the city safe.”
City residents will see #givemht5 messaging displayed along streets, sidewalks and intersections, even electronic billboards and Department of Public Works digital sign boards.
Businesses are encouraged to sign up for a #givemht5 social media takeover two days next week.
Granite United Way disperses donations to The Way Home, the YWCA, Waypoint and Families in Transition/New Horizons.