The city has terminated its contract with Intown Manchester “effective immediately,” after recent discussions with representatives of the nonprofit failed to produce evidence the agency has “the capacity to overcome” thousands of dollars of debt and other financial issues to continue operating.
City Solicitor Emily Rice notified the Intown Manchester Board of Directors of the decision to terminate the contract in an email sent Friday to Jeff Eisenberg, president of EVR Advertising, who represented the nonprofit in recent talks with the city.
The email was sent to Eisenberg rather than a board member “given our understanding that there are currently no officers of the Intown Board,” Rice wrote in an email to city aldermen.
“At this time, the organization apparently has no employees and no board president,” wrote Rice.
Former Intown Manchester executive director Sara Beaudry resigned in November after financial records showed the nonprofit about $90,000 in the red.
Intown Manchester is a nonprofit private 501©(3) organization that worked with the city to increase downtown’s competitiveness and “affirm Manchester’s position as an economic leader” of the region through marketing, communications and event production.
The city had given Intown up to $258,000 a year from a surtax placed on properties in an area designated as the Central Business Service District.
According to Rice, Intown Manchester’s largest deficit — $68,000 — occurred in Fiscal Year 2019, before the pandemic. The organization has approximately $13,000 in unpaid employee retirement benefits and an outstanding bank line of credit of $60,000, city officials said.
In August, aldermen authorized an independent audit of Intown’s finances after city officials reported they hadn’t seen records of the organization’s spending for several years. Intown provided no audits for fiscal years 2017 through 2021, city officials said.
In a report submitted to city aldermen in nonpublic session last week, city planner Leon LaFreniere disagreed with claims the city has a “shared responsibility” for Intown’s current situation.
“It is my opinion that this is a false narrative,” writes LaFreniere. “However convenient it may be to suggest that the city should have identified issues sooner, and therefore shares blame, this ignores the fact that Intown is an organization independent of the city. Intown’s responsibility to provide financial reporting has always been limited to the revenue generated from the special assessment. The financial information that we have received to date does not appear to provide a complete picture, as we continue to become aware of additional debt incurred by the organization.”
LaFreniere writes that during a recent meeting with the Intown board, it was stated that they as a board were not informed of the organization’s financial situation.
“This begs the question, if the executive board of Intown was not aware or informed of the apparent financial mismanagement, how was the city to be made aware?” said LaFreniere.
Officials recently received information that some portion of city tax dollars paid to Intown was used to pay interest on debt and associated financial penalties.
“We still have not received sufficient information to determine how much,” said LaFreniere.
In December, a meeting was held between city officials and representatives of Intown, including Brad Cook, a senior partner at Sheehan Phinney Bass and Green law firm and former chairman of board of the Chamber of Commerce.
Following that meeting, several aldermen said they were open to resuming ties with Intown Manchester if the nonprofit came up with plans to reduce expenses, generate revenue and pay down thousands of dollars in debt.
Friday’s letter from the city signaled the end of that effort, Cook said.
“I thought a solution had been reached that might work, but apparently it didn’t and that’s disappointing,” said Cook on Sunday.
An attempt to reach former Intown Board Chair Debbie Day on Sunday for comment was unsuccessful.
Intown’s board sent a written response to city officials in December, saying they are a group of volunteers, “most of whom were not even on the board as the current situation unfolded.”
“Several of our board members have resigned during the recent turmoil and acrimony,” the response said. “We have no Executive Director and no money. We are simply not in a position to act as a standalone body in dealing with the current situation. The board members who do remain are committed to helping find healthy solutions and building a plan for the future. However, we cannot possibly do this without a broader body of involved players joining in with us.”
LaFreniere recommended that moving forward the city prepare and issue a Request For Proposals for service enhancements within the Central Business Service District traditionally provided by Intown.