The Claremont City Council is considering disciplining Ward III City Councilor Jon Stone over his social media activity.
In recent weeks Stone has gained notoriety for derogatory statements about the Black Lives Matter movement, including comments targeting other members of the council who support the movement. He did not respond to requests for comment made via phone, email, and Facebook messenger.
“When we have people in positions of power continuing to use their platform to cause harm and sow discord, it does damage to our community,” resident Matt Mooshian wrote in a letter of complaint to the council.
Mooshian, a community organizer with Rural Outright, has taken exception to Stone’s social media posts, including a recent one that blamed the Whelen Engineering layoffs announced Friday on the Black Lives Matter movement.
“For all you idiots and I do mean idiots who support Black Lives Matter and supporting defunding the police take a good look at your friends and neighbors who have been laid off at Whelen due to decreasing sales,” Stone wrote on Facebook.
Whelen announced the layoff of 149 employees at the Charlestown plant. The company, which makes emergency lights and sirens for first responders, blamed COVID-19 for the cuts.
City Councilor Abigail Kier brought a motion forward last month to censure Stone for making misleading comments about a proposed mask ordinance. Keir said Stone called the mask ordinance mandatory, when Kier and others on the council wanted a voluntary effort to encourage people to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I felt like he was spreading incorrect information on public health and safety, and he was doing it to sway the votes,” Kier said.
Kier has been targeted by Stone over Black Lives Matters. Her motion to censure Stone is stalled as the council seeks advice from attorneys about whether it has the legal authority to censure a council member. Mayor Charlene Lovett did not respond to a request for comment.
James Contois, another city councilor targeted by Stone online, said voters need to intercede.
“Jon Stone’s behavior is not about free speech. It’s about hate speech,” Contois said. “Only the court of public option can stop him.”
Contois is calling on Claremont residents to write letters to the council, to take to social media, and to boycott Stone’s gun store.
Stone has been the center of controversy on the council for a couple of years, beginning in 2018 when he allegedly threatened a resident over a dispute about a Nativity display on city property. Trish Killay told the City Council last year that Stone harassed her via social media, leaving her feeling threatened.
“He has made it clear that not only can he not be appropriate and effective in his role, but that he does not deserve to represent us,” Killay told the council last year.
Stone was also singled out last year for making posts on his Facebook page including jokes about date rape, African American birth rates, Muslim hygiene practices, and transgender people using public bathrooms.
Stone’s behavior prompted Lovett to look into developing a policy on social media behavior for city officials. Lovett has since stepped down from the policy making committee, and Stone has assumed the chair of that committee.
Stone is currently running for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.