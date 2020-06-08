Claremont City Manager Ed Morris wants to push forward with a plan to take eight blighted properties from an absentee landlord.
“We have a bunch of these empty buildings that are getting more and more deteriorated,” Morris said.
Twin State Properties, with an address in Charlestown, owes the city a little more than $271,000 on eight buildings. Some, like the crumbling building at 139 Main St., are in dire need of work, according to Morris.
Morris went to the council last year with the idea of taking the properties through the tax deeding process, but the council was hesitant given the state of the properties and the potential for the city to incur any liabilities. Morris said the buildings haven’t gotten in any better condition in the last year, and the city has still yet to see any money from Twin State Properties.
“I don’t think we’re going to be seeing any of the money, anyway,” Morris said.
Twin State Properties owner Frank Sargent was unavailable for a comment on Monday. Claremont isn’t the only entity that is looking for money from Twin State. According to city records, Sargent owes close to $70,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and has an IRS lien on his properties. Twin States is also subject to a court order out of the Sullivan Superior Court and as a result has hundreds of thousands of dollars more in liens on the properties, according to city records.
With city taxes included, the properties in total are close to $2 million in liens, while the total assessed value for the properties are $872,000. According to city records, however, the most recent sales price on the buildings totals $226,200.
Morris does not want the city to hold the properties, but he wants to get them out onto the market so they can be put to some productive use and generate property tax revenue for the city.