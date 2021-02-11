Claremont’s Finance Committee is in a timeout after the city council voted to suspend the committee until two citizen representatives are added.
Councilor Nick Koloski said he made the motion after he watched a recording of the Finance Committee’s Feb. 1 meeting, where members discussed how to disclose to the City Council the true cost of proposed raises for city employees.
“My feeling is, by balancing it out with two citizens, the conversation I witnessed would not happen,” Koloski said.
The Finance Committee is made up of Mayor Charlene Lovett, Assistant Mayor Alan Damren and Councilor Dale Girard. At the Feb. 1 meeting, Girard was seemingly surprised to learn that the cost to give a 2.5-percent raise to more than 120 non-union employees would be around $69,000, and not the $19,000 figure the committee and City Manager Ed Morris wanted to present to the City Council.
Morris said about $50,000 was already in the budgets of various departments for raises, and he needed the city council to approve moving a little more than $19,000 to give all the non-union merit plan employees the proposed pay bumps. Damren is seen in the Feb. 1 meeting video discouraging Morris and the rest of the finance committee from publicly discussing the $50,000 already budgeted.
“Don’t talk about any other number than the $19,000,” Damren said, adding that discussing other sums of money would confuse the issue and risk the raises being voted down.
A majority of city councilors agreed with Koloski. Councilor Debbie Matteau said it the Feb. 1 meeting appeared to be a plot to keep the public from knowing things they had a right to know.
“It appeared to be a tactical meeting to keep certain information from the full council, as well as the public,” Matteau said.
Councilor Andrew O’Hearn was taken aback watching the Feb. 1 meeting, and he took exception to Damren calling a recent council meeting in which the raises were tabled a “fiasco.”
"I don’t think that’s appropriate,” O’Hearn said.
O’Hearn questioned Morris and Lovett about the Finance Committee’s meeting minutes, which have not been posted on the city website since September. Lovett said she is the recording secretary for the committee.
“I write the minutes the best way I know how,” Lovett said. “I don’t hide anything that’s being said. I would hate to think my fellow councilors would think that I am plotting, to what end I do not know.”
The position of mayor and assistant mayor in Claremont are similar to the elected city council positions and are unpaid. Morris said he would make sure to make the Finance Committee documents, as well as other city committees, more accessible to the public.
The council ended up supporting the raises during its Wednesday meeting, though Koloski took issue with the way the motion was handled. He said the public was never invited to weigh in on the measure during the meeting.
“I think it's outright lousy you didn’t open it up for anyone in the public to speak,” Koloski said.
The raises go into effect on March 1.