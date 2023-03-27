Concord officials are preparing to enter into a new solid waste contract as its existing 10-year contract with Casella Waste Management is set to expire on June 30, 2024.
City officials say the current contract is unmatched by any other solid waste contract in the region, possibly in the country, as for the past decade Concord has paid comparatively low rates and no tonnage fee for recycling.
Instead of extending the current contract, Concord officials elected to enter into a competitive Request For Proposals (RFP) process that separated disposal and collection services into two different categories to attract more vendors.
City staff has conditionally awarded Solid Waste Collection and Recycling Services to Casella Waste Management for disposal of its solid waste at the Wheelabrator Concord Company (WIN Waste Innovations) facility located in Concord. This proposal awaits approval by City Council members.
Casella Waste Management came in as the lowest cost collections provider, officials said. In addition, it was the only vendor to submit a complete proposal for all requested services: curbside collection of solid waste and recycling, containerized (dumpster) collection of multi-family, municipal and school solid waste and recycling; recyclable processing; transportation; Downtown Solid Waste District containerized collection and disposal of solid waste and recycling; spring and fall bagged leaf collection; Christmas tree collection; and transfer station operation and management.
WIN Waste Innovations was the lowest cost disposal provider for the city. WIN Waste Innovations is a local waste-to-energy facility that converts waste material into renewable energy to sustainably power neighboring communities.
Concord’s solid waste is currently transported to a landfill in Bethlehem.
The RFPs put out to bid by Concord were for 5-year terms, but different contract terms were presented during the negotiation process that could include 7- or 10-year terms, depending on variable factors that include if and when the city would switch from manual to automated trash collection.
Automated trash collection involves a trash hauler operating a mechanical arm on the side of a collection truck to lift and empty toter carts.
Officials have recommended transitioning to automated trash collection by July 1, 2028, after a two-year pilot that would start no later than July 1, 2026.
Concord’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet again on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Council Chambers to provide its own recommendation on the city’s new solid waste contracts and will allow opportunity for public comment.
Concord City Council will have a public hearing and action on April 10. If approved, the contracts would go into effect July 1, 2024.