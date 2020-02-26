The Croydon Board of Selectmen was prepared to pay up to $5,000 for an evaluation of the police department, according to the contract with consulting firm Municipal Resources Inc. obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Board members canceled the work last year, but continued to tell the public a report was pending.
Board Chair Russell Edwards has said the board paid MRI a little more than $658 in April, after the company did four hours of work.
However, selectmen were still talking about a pending report on the police department from the MRI evaluation as late as May, a month after they paid off the bill.
“As soon as we get it we are going to release it,” Selectman Joe Marko said immediately after the May special town meeting vote reversed the board’s attempt to dissolve Croydon’s one-man police department.
The board voted earlier this month to dissolve the department and demanded all of Chief Richard Lee’s equipment; he stepped out of his uniform and started walking home in a snow storm in his underwear.
Lee said selectmen talked of the report to create a negative impression of Lee and the department ahead of the May vote.
“The $5,000 (figure) was supposed to frighten me to quit and to demonstrate their devotion to this course of action,” Lee said. “(They) lied to the citizens for months with one board member constantly calling it an investigation rather than an evaluation. There was nothing to find or they would have vigorously pursued this avenue.”
Marko repeatedly referred to MRI’s work as an investigation during public meetings and talked up the pending MRI evaluation for weeks leading up to the town meeting.
The only work done by MRI’s Alan Gould was completed in January, Gould told the Union Leader.
The contract signed in December by then selectmen Gary Quimby, George Caccavaro Jr., and Carol Marsh, states the evaluation was to look at the efficiency of the department and risk management.
“MRI will provide a general management review of the Croydon Police Department in order to evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of police services, with an emphasis on ‘best practices’ and management of risk,” the contract states. “The review is intended to assist the community in determining and prioritizing any ‘next steps’ toward risk reduction, while providing for the optimal efficiency and effectiveness of the delivery of police services to the community.”
After the March annual town meeting elections, Quimby, Marko, and Reagan Clarke made up the board of selectmen. Croydon residents were up in arms over a town meeting attempt to dissolve the department and go with a Newport police contract. The resulting controversy saw Quimby and Clarke quit the board, and townspeople pushed for the special town meeting to reject the Newport plan and stick with Lee.
Marko is currently the only elected member of the board, with Ian Underwood and Edwards both having been appointed.
The contract states that the town would need to pay MRI 30 days after the town receives the invoice. Edwards told the Union Leader Croydon sent a check to MRI on April 3.
Edwards said the decision to dissolve the department was financial, with the board deciding the department was too expensive. Lee provided 32 hours a week in town and his budget was a little more than $41,000 this year. Lee has worked in Croydon for close to 20 years.
The town will now rely on New Hampshire State Police out of Keene’s Troop C, more than 40 miles away. Troop C Lt. Michael Kokoski said troopers will respond when called, and the town is not contracting for any targeted patrols. The response time for a trooper to get to Croydon could be about 25 minutes, Kokoski said, depending on where the trooper is when the call comes in. Croydon may also get help from neighboring Newport police and other communities as needed in emergencies.
When he was dismissed, selectmen demanded the keys and passwords to his records and evidence, Lee has said. He refused and those items are not in the possession of the Sullivan County Attorney’s office.
Immediately after the May special town meeting, Marko said he wanted to get into the police records and start making some of them public.
“There are closed files that we’re going to purge and bring to light,” Marko said.