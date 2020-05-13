CONWAY — Voters drove to the polls on Tuesday and cast ballots from their vehicles.
To maximize social distancing during the pandemic, voters drove into one of three bays at the Conway public works garage in Center Conway, and received town and school district ballots from election officials.
“So far, it’s working really well,” moderator Deborah Fauver said an hour after the polls opened at 8 a.m.
Voters parked in a nearby lot, where they made their selections. Once done, they drove out, stopping at a guard shack, where another election official collected their ballots. The ballots were then taken inside the public works garage, where they were tabulated.
Fauver said the state provided Conway with a variety of personal protection equipment, including face masks and shields.
A total of 536 people voted Tuesday, she said.
Even before the drive-in polls opened, Fauver said the town had received 921 absentee ballots, which is about 800 more than it gets in typical town/school district elections. The town has about 8,000 registered voters.
Residents said “no” to Keno by a vote of 849 to 524. They also re-elected Mary Carey Seavey and C. David Weathers to the Board of Selectmen and adopted a municipal operating budget of $11,763,889.
In an effort to offset the hit on town revenues from the coronavirus pandemic, voters heeded the call of Town Manager Thomas Holmes and rejected eight articles, totaling $1.4 million.
Deliberative sessions on the school and town budgets were held in early March, but due to the coronavirus, the election date was first changed to April 28 and then to Tuesday.
In the school district election, the town clerk said voters approved the cost of a three-year contract between the Conway School Board and the Conway Education Association, 954 in favor, 470 opposed, and an operating budget of $37,740,154.