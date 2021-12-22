New Hope Christian Fellowship sancutary

Alan Goedecke stands in the sanctuary of the New Hope Christian Fellowship in Bedford last week.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A judge on Wednesday ruled that the town of Bedford can legally block a small church from holding services in a house while expansion is underway in an adjacent garage area.

New Hope Christian Fellowship had raised First Amendment and other arguments in a challenge of the town’s cease and desist order, which shut down services in October.

New Hope purchased property off Route 101 near the town’s western border border last year and started having services in the living area of the house.

The town had argued that it treated the church no different from any other other organization, and a town-issued occupancy permit would be needed before it opened.

Download PDF New Hope order

In a 10-page order, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi wrote that the town’s action does not target the church practices, but only the location.

“The (church) has presented no evidence to suggest it is being treated differently from other similarly situated landowners because it is a church,” Nicolosi wrote.

But she told the town to work with the church on an application for a temporary occupancy permit. Requested in May, the application has been ignored.

Town Manager Rick Sawyer said the order is only the first in what he suspects will be ongoing litigation.

“I will continue not to comment other than to say that we will comply with the court’s order,” he said.

Michael Tierney, the Manchester lawyer representing the church, said he plans to ask the judge to reconsider her decision. Reconsideration is often the first step before an appeal.

mhayward@unionleader.com